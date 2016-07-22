Edition:
Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Pro-government demonstrators hold a giant Turkish national flag during a march towards the Asian side of the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An injured man waits to receive treatment inside a field hospital after shelling in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Leah Thomas, dressed as the character Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element movie, poses for a picture as she attends opening day Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Participants eat chili as they bath in ice water during a chili eating competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L), former Israeli President Shimon Peres (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual reality goggles during a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel. REUTERS/POOL/Dan Balilty

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Children train during a practice session at the school-gym of Tomas Gonzalez, the first Chilean gymnast to qualify twice for the Olympics, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A North Korean ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A family member of a victim who died in the bus incident which killed passengers including tourists from China near Taoyuan International Airport, cries as they attend a funeral in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Costumed attendees wait to have their weapons checked by police before entering opening day of the annual Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Britain's Prince George is seen with the family pet dog, Lupo, in this photograph taken in mid-July at his home in Norfolk and released by Kensington Palace to mark his third birthday, in London. Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A member of the "Crazy dunkers" group performs during the half-time of a friendly basketball game between Spain and Lithuania as part of their training for the 2016 Rio Olympic games, in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
People are seen watching hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Sophia Ahmadinejad, 2-year-old, a refugee from Afghanistan listens as President Obama delivers remarks at an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yawns during the "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Belarussian rhythmic gymnast Melitina Staniouta attends a training session at a sports base as she prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Balloons and confetti fall as Donald Trump points into the crowd with his wife Melania and his son Barron at his side at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Elysee palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
