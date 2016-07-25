Editor's Choice
Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An Afghan man picks up a phone belonging to a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student...more
The Mexican ship Cuauhtemoc is pictured during the Tall Ships Races 2016 parade, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A man prays beside flowers laid in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Storm clouds are seen in the sky as people sit on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care...more
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher...more
People dance as they participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during stage 20. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Palestinian girl aims a pistol as she prepares to fire at a target during a training session for the families of Hamas officials, organized by Hamas-run Security and Protection Service, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy
An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Broken glass and debris are seen inside a restaurant a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Beds are seen inside the athletes' accommodation during a guided tour for journalists to the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Liz Hart (L) reacts as fellow campaign staffer Andrew Binns proposes on stage at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami....more
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image as they take part in a protest march ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vehicles are seen stranded at a crossroads during a heavy rainfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
The sun sets over a forest which is shrouded in smoke, from the Siberian Taiga wildfire outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
