Editor's Choice
A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
President Barack Obama takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man inspects the damaged interior of a home after an explosion took place late Monday in the Kafr Sousa area in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts...more
Track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva reacts as she walks past Russian President Vladimir Putin during his personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wave from the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention via a live video feed from New York during the second night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Satoshi Uematsu (C, with a jacket over his head), suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is escorted by police officers as he is taken from local jail to prosecutors at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture,...more
Former President Bill Clinton speaks on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders wears a United States flag outside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. Picture taken July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard, is seen before landing in Abu Dhabi to finish the first around the world flight without the use of fuel, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand...more
Senator Bernie Sanders reacts before Vermont announced their delegate count during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Israeli border police officers stand guard as Israeli machinery demolish Palestinian houses in the West Bank village of Qalandia near Ramallah July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Belgian scientists Marjolein Vanoppen and Sebastiaan Derese (R) demonstrate the use of a machine that turns urine into drinkable water and fertilizer using solar energy, at the University of Ghent, Belgium, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Children take shelter under a tree as it rains in New Delhi, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a drone to observe Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A delegate cries after U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia,...more
A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A policeman gives instructions near the wreckage of a car destroyed during a suicide bombing near the African Union's main peacekeeping base in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Four F22 Raptors fly in formation after a mid-air refueling exercise with a KC-135R Stratotanker as they participate in the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry T
Pilgrims dance during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki/via REUTERS
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean raises his fists as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
