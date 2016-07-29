Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 29, 2016 | 9:10am IST

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2 / 35
A member of Evora forcados group performs during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A member of Evora forcados group performs during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A member of Evora forcados group performs during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
3 / 35
A woman sorts waste at the Wecycler waste recycling centre in Ebutte Meta district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A woman sorts waste at the Wecycler waste recycling centre in Ebutte Meta district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A woman sorts waste at the Wecycler waste recycling centre in Ebutte Meta district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
4 / 35
Pope Francis addresses the faithful during World Youth Days at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pope Francis addresses the faithful during World Youth Days at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Pope Francis addresses the faithful during World Youth Days at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
5 / 35
A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
6 / 35
A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
7 / 35
Three chairs honoring the slain Baton Rouge police officers are seen on stage before a memorial service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Three chairs honoring the slain Baton Rouge police officers are seen on stage before a memorial service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Three chairs honoring the slain Baton Rouge police officers are seen on stage before a memorial service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
8 / 35
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9 / 35
Khizr Khan, who's son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army ten years after September 11, 2001, challenges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read his copy of the U.S. Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Khizr Khan, who's son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army ten years after September 11, 2001, challenges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read his copy of the U.S. Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Khizr Khan, who's son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army ten years after September 11, 2001, challenges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read his copy of the U.S. Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 35
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
11 / 35
Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
12 / 35
A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
13 / 35
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
14 / 35
The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
15 / 35
Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
16 / 35
An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
17 / 35
A framed picture of kittens lies amidst rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A framed picture of kittens lies amidst rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A framed picture of kittens lies amidst rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
18 / 35
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
19 / 35
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
20 / 35
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Barack Obama's speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Barack Obama's speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Barack Obama's speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
21 / 35
Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
22 / 35
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
23 / 35
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
24 / 35
A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
25 / 35
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke on the third night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke on the third night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke on the third night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
26 / 35
A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
27 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump (L) as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump (L) as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump (L) as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
28 / 35
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
29 / 35
A Palestinian man relaxes after having his body lathered with soap at As-Samra bath house in Gaza City July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man relaxes after having his body lathered with soap at As-Samra bath house in Gaza City July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A Palestinian man relaxes after having his body lathered with soap at As-Samra bath house in Gaza City July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
30 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva during a personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva during a personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva during a personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
31 / 35
Community members gather to remember Freddie Gray and all victims of police violence during a rally outside city hall in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Community members gather to remember Freddie Gray and all victims of police violence during a rally outside city hall in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Community members gather to remember Freddie Gray and all victims of police violence during a rally outside city hall in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
32 / 35
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
33 / 35
The replica of a Titanosaur is seen at the Cretaceous park in Cal Orcko, on the outskirts of Sucre, Bolivia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

The replica of a Titanosaur is seen at the Cretaceous park in Cal Orcko, on the outskirts of Sucre, Bolivia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
The replica of a Titanosaur is seen at the Cretaceous park in Cal Orcko, on the outskirts of Sucre, Bolivia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
34 / 35
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
