Editor's Choice

People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 1, 2016. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and their neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

