Editor's Choice

Wed Aug 3, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
An athlete from Norway takes a selfie inside the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Colombian anti-narcotics policeman stands guard after burning a cocaine lab, which police said belongs to criminal gangs, in a rural area of Calamar in Guaviare state, Colombia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
People queue at a voting station during South Africa's local government elections in Umlazi, Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) speak during a press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong photographs supporters during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A man takes photo of an uprooted tree after Typhoon Nida hit Hong Kong, China August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province, Syria. Social Media/Handout via Reuters Tv

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stops to take a picture as he and President Barack Obama greet visitors during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Syrian weightlifter, Man Asaad (2nd R), drinks while resting after training for the Olympics in Rio near a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a Syrian national flag in Damascus, Syria, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A combo picture shows a mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash (L) pictured on July 31, 2016 and on August 1, 2016 covered up in Islamic dress, features on the wall of a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray in Australia. REUTERS/Jarni Blakkarly (L) and Lushsux/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Chilean gymnast stretches during practice for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Boys play in flood water in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Victor Yelchin and Irina Yelchina, parents of "Star Trek'' actor Anton Yelchin, who died when he was pinned by a rollaway Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home, stand near a portrait of their late son during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, August 2, 2016. REUETRS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A woman walks past unrooted trees after Typhoon Nida in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
