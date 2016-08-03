Editor's Choice
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An athlete from Norway takes a selfie inside the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Colombian anti-narcotics policeman stands guard after burning a cocaine lab, which police said belongs to criminal gangs, in a rural area of Calamar in Guaviare state, Colombia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
People queue at a voting station during South Africa's local government elections in Umlazi, Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) speak during a press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong photographs supporters during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man takes photo of an uprooted tree after Typhoon Nida hit Hong Kong, China August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province,...more
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stops to take a picture as he and President Barack Obama greet visitors during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Syrian weightlifter, Man Asaad (2nd R), drinks while resting after training for the Olympics in Rio near a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a Syrian national flag in Damascus, Syria, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A combo picture shows a mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash (L) pictured on July 31, 2016 and on August...more
A Chilean gymnast stretches during practice for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boys play in flood water in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Victor Yelchin and Irina Yelchina, parents of "Star Trek'' actor Anton Yelchin, who died when he was pinned by a rollaway Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home, stand near a portrait of their late son during a news conference in...more
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman walks past unrooted trees after Typhoon Nida in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
