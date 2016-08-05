Editor's Choice
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Lee Goim of South Korea takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alirio Ovalles walks at his family urban garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A burnt tent for displaced people is pictured after airstrikes on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Opposition supporters ride on motorcycles as they take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza carries the Olympic torch as he surfs at praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a joinery factory in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Women wait for sterilization surgery at a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Emirates Airline flight is seen after it crash-landed at Dubai International Airport, the UAE August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Mothers breastfeed their babies, as part of the celebration for World Breastfeeding Week, at Lovers Park in Bogota, Colombia, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/ John Vizcaino
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Actors re-enact the attack by Islamic State militants on Yazidis of the town of Sinjar, to mark the second anniversary of what a U.N.-appointed commission of independent war crimes investigators termed a genocide against the Yazidi population by the...more
Recording artist Mariah Carey attends a panel for the television series "Mariah's World" during the TCA NBCUniversal Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a Donald Trump brand tie (R) made in China and a U.S. made Knotty Tie made by the company in Denver August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Keith Reynolds, Sonia Davies, Stephanie Davies, Courtney Davies and Steve Powell (L-R), a five member family syndicate from Monmouth who won the ?61.1m EuroMillions jackpot, celebrate during a news conference in Newport, Wales, Britain August 3,...more
Sebastian Maximiliano Rossi (ARG) of Argentina trains for the Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Goalkeeper Sandra Sepulveda (COL) of Colombia dives for the ball. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Pilots plan a flight manoeuvre with model aircraft at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
President Barack Obama (R) calms the crowd at a Young African Leaders Initiative town hall in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
La Paz governor Felix Patz looks on during his tenth day of hunger strike to demand that Bolivian President Evo Morales' government increase La Paz's governorship budget, in La Paz, Bolivia, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Various 470 sailing class teams training. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Axel Augis of France is seen during training for gymnastics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kashmiri women react as they watch the body of Riyaz Ahmad Shah, a civilian, who according to local media was killed on Tuesday night by pellets fired by Indian police, being carried away for his funeral in Srinagar August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
Members of the German team train in Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man plays with a wooden racket on a beach at Alimos suburb, south of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2016. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani
Police officers stand near a forensics tent after a knife attack in Russell Square in London, Britain August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The grave marker of U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan stands with the symbol of Islam on it amongst other grave markers inside of Section 60 in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 30, 2016. Picture taken May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
