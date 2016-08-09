Editor's Choice
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby Olympic medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates winning gold in the women's judo 57 kg final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People wave Turkey's national flags during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to...more
President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny (L) and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
USA's Lilly King reacts after winning the gold in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Samir Ait Said of France holds his broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit...more
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi...more
Sun Yang of China reacts after winning gold in the 200m freestyle final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People cool off at a beach in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spectators arrive at Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A staff guides performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes as they prepare for a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Michael Phelps (R) and Caeleb Dressel of USA celebrate after winning the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man jumps into the water before a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice, Czech Republic, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman approches a Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter to kiss him after the fighters entered Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls as he competes on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom celebrates after setting a new world record in the Men's 100m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man demolishes a statue in Jinan, Shandong Province, China, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A staff guides performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes as they prepare for a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic volunteers pose for pictures with spectators outside Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Emma McKeon Brittany Elmslie Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell of Australia celebrate the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A float with a giant unicorn is seen before the annual Reykjavik Gay Pride parade in Reykjavik, Iceland August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix
Kei Nishikori of Japan is reflected in a window as he serves against Albert Ramos of Spain during Men's Singles First Round tennis. REUTERS/Toby Melville
French firemen gather after a fire swept through a bar overnight, killing 13 people and injuring six, after a birthday cake with candles and sparklers fell to the floor and set the carpet ablaze, police said, in Rouen, France, August 6, 2016....more
The moon is seen over a slum near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
