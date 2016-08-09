Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 4:41am IST

People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born in Rio's Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during the men's single sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed, contrasting sharply against the still-blue color of another pool beside it. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary during their water polo match against China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Attendees are seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates her gold medal inwoman's 57 kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
An employee walks inside a a snack food factory after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa, Yemen, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates the final woman's 58 kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Katie Ledecky of USA competes in the 200m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her fencing match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
General view of the women's sabre individual quarterfinals at Carioca Arena 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Pedestrians help a woman (R) who has injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are being held, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Downie

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete during the woman's preliminary beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Serbian players jump into the water during water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
People watch a large screen showing Japanese Emperor Akihito's video address in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands reacts as Lonneke Sloetjes of Netherlands misses a save during woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during the women's sabre. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Paul Omba Biongolo of France and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete during men's heavy boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Japan gymnasts celebrate winning the men's team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Canada celebrates their Bronze Medal win over Britain during woman's rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
