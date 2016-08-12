Editor's Choice
Simone Biles of the U.S. bites her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's individual all-around gymnastics final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez T
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Michael Phelps of the U.S. gestures to refer to the four gold medals he has won at this Olympics. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Children try to push an injured and weak dolphin back into the water after it washed ashore during bad weather and high tide on a beach in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia August 12, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria/...more
Blood is seen on the face of Vladimir Margaryan of Armenia as he competes in men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker holds a hand-made Trump sign as U.S. President Barack Obama rides past in his motorcade to a golf outing at Mink Meadows Golf Club during his annual family summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, U.S. August...more
A still image taken from video of Rob Ford released by the Ontario�s Superior Court of Justice, August 11, 2016. The infamous video of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford smoking from what appears to be a crack pipe while slurring his words has been made...more
(L-R)Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A combination photo shows people react to U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade as he rides home from a golf outing at Mink Meadows Golf Club during his annual family summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, U.S....more
Simone Manuel of the U.S. reacts after winning the woman's 100m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bassel Alrayes of Qatar shoots during men's handball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured riot policeman is helped by comrades during clashes with independent miners against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Mantecani near La Paz, Bolivia August 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Simone Biles of the U.S. strikes her finishing pose on the floor during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal during men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning the Woman's fencing team bronze medal match. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsized during the woman's two person dinghy competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jun Mizutani of Japan drops his racquet as he celebrates winning against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus during the men's singles table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Toma Nikiforov of Belgium and Beka Gviniashvili of Georgia compete in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai T
A cat plays with a hand, in a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, Britain August 11, 2016. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been living at the embassy since June 2012. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A sales assistant poses for photographs with a mealworm cookie in Seoul, South Korea, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ma Long of China eyes the ball during play against Zhang Jike of China in men's singles table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.