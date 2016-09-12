Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 4:05am IST

Editor's choice

A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 34
Rebel fighters stand in a damaged building in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Rebel fighters stand in a damaged building in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Rebel fighters stand in a damaged building in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
2 / 34
Boys swim in a pond in the mountains, in the Jafariya district of the western province of Raymah, Yemen June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Boys swim in a pond in the mountains, in the Jafariya district of the western province of Raymah, Yemen June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Boys swim in a pond in the mountains, in the Jafariya district of the western province of Raymah, Yemen June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
3 / 34
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
4 / 34
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 34
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 34
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
7 / 34
Signs for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Signs for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Signs for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 34
An aerial view of a bridge under construction that will connect two provinces in Bijie, Guizhou Province, China, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a bridge under construction that will connect two provinces in Bijie, Guizhou Province, China, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
An aerial view of a bridge under construction that will connect two provinces in Bijie, Guizhou Province, China, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 34
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 34
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 34
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 34
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 34
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 34
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 34
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 34
People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in Malaga, southern Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in Malaga, southern Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 34
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
18 / 34
A woman gestures through a bus window as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman gestures through a bus window as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A woman gestures through a bus window as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 34
A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 34
Rebel fighters rest on a double bed in Jubata al-Khashab, in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Rebel fighters rest on a double bed in Jubata al-Khashab, in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Rebel fighters rest on a double bed in Jubata al-Khashab, in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
21 / 34
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
22 / 34
A man takes part in planting some of the 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man takes part in planting some of the 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A man takes part in planting some of the 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 34
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 34
People hold Catalan separatist flags known as "Esteladas" during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day "Diada" in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People hold Catalan separatist flags known as "Esteladas" during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day "Diada" in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People hold Catalan separatist flags known as "Esteladas" during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day "Diada" in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
25 / 34
(R to L) Groupama Team France, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan in action in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World sailing series in Toulon, France, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

(R to L) Groupama Team France, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan in action in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World sailing series in Toulon, France, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
(R to L) Groupama Team France, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan in action in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World sailing series in Toulon, France, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
26 / 34
People enjoy the view from Serles mountain on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Mieders, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

People enjoy the view from Serles mountain on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Mieders, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
People enjoy the view from Serles mountain on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Mieders, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
27 / 34
Police officers and explosive experts secure the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Police officers and explosive experts secure the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Police officers and explosive experts secure the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Close
28 / 34
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New...more

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 34
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
30 / 34
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 34
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
32 / 34
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 34
A bull runs while a Spanish picador (not pictured) prepares to drive his lance into it during a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, southern Spain September 10, 2016. In the annual "Corrida Goyesca" fight in Ronda's historic bullring the bullfighters wear costumes from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A bull runs while a Spanish picador (not pictured) prepares to drive his lance into it during a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, southern Spain September 10, 2016. In the annual "Corrida Goyesca" fight in Ronda's historic bullring the...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A bull runs while a Spanish picador (not pictured) prepares to drive his lance into it during a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, southern Spain September 10, 2016. In the annual "Corrida Goyesca" fight in Ronda's historic bullring the bullfighters wear costumes from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast