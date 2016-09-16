Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 8:20pm IST

A customer falls down before going into the Apple store to buy the iPhone 7 in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Nigel Farage, the outgoing leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, congratulates new leader Diane James, at the party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Donald Trump appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/2016 NBCUniversal Media

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Tiangong-2, China's second space laboratory lifts off from the launch pad in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China. China Daily/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Police investigate the scene where an assailant wielding a meat cleaver struck a New York City police officer in the head in midtown Manhattan, and two other officers chasing the suspect were also hurt during the incident, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Mildrey Garcia speaks to clients as she sells newspapers at a kiosk decorated with a picture of former Cuba's President Fidel Castro in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Kung Fu master Li Liangui practices Suogugong Kung Fu at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The first customers to walk out of Australia's flagship Apple store with the new iPhone 7 react for the press in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A man searches through garbage for food and recyclable materials near a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Britain. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labor law. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia. Russell Latter via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Ayano Tominaga holds a cushion printed a portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on it, as she sits in queue for the release of Apple's new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the men's cycling road race finish at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Rescue workers pass a stretcher with an injured passenger out of the wreckage after two trains collided near Multan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Khalid Chaudry

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York to resume her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience at a campaign rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
The Marina Bay street circuit is lit up ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Night Race in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Salvadoran army cadets march during the parade commemorating Independence Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
