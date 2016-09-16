Editor's choice
A customer falls down before going into the Apple store to buy the iPhone 7 in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nigel Farage, the outgoing leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, congratulates new leader Diane James, at the party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Donald Trump appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/2016 NBCUniversal Media
Tiangong-2, China's second space laboratory lifts off from the launch pad in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China. China Daily/ via REUTERS
Police investigate the scene where an assailant wielding a meat cleaver struck a New York City police officer in the head in midtown Manhattan, and two other officers chasing the suspect were also hurt during the incident, police...more
Mildrey Garcia speaks to clients as she sells newspapers at a kiosk decorated with a picture of former Cuba's President Fidel Castro in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kung Fu master Li Liangui practices Suogugong Kung Fu at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The first customers to walk out of Australia's flagship Apple store with the new iPhone 7 react for the press in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man searches through garbage for food and recyclable materials near a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Britain. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the...more
Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labor law. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia. Russell Latter via REUTERS
Ayano Tominaga holds a cushion printed a portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on it, as she sits in queue for the release of Apple's new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei...more
Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the men's cycling road race finish at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rescue workers pass a stretcher with an injured passenger out of the wreckage after two trains collided near Multan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Khalid Chaudry
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York to resume her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience at a campaign rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Marina Bay street circuit is lit up ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Night Race in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Salvadoran army cadets march during the parade commemorating Independence Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.