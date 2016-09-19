Edition:
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, U.S., September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympics. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Actress Tatiana Maslany holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Orphan Black" as she mingles at the Governors Ball after the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Congolese police move to clear a barricade mounted at an intersection near Echangeur de Limete as opposition activists marched to press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awarness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A Syrian refugee rides a bicycle with his daughter at the main market, in the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Force India's Nico Hulkenberg crashes during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Participants take part in an extreme run "Bison race" near the town of Logoisk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A woman shows her passport to enter the Russian embassy and take part in the Russian parliamentary election as a member of the National Guard stands guard in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Josh Wheeler (R) of USA reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning gold during wheelchair rugby at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari (front R) escorts former hostage Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad (front L) after he was freed from the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group, in Jolo, Sulu, in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Nickie Butlangan

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
People attend the screening of the film Jaws by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
The cast of HBO's Game of Thrones pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
President Obama walks to Marine One as he departs for the United Nations General Assembly from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Fireworks launched by protesters, explode near the Russian embassy during the protest against Russian plans to hold parliamentary elections in annexed Crimea, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Afghan firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out at a wood market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A lion rests in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) truck tows a spherical chamber carrying a second explosive device from near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Veep at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
