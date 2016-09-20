Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 7:05pm IST

Editor's choice

People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 24
A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 24
A crocodile with a used motorcycle tire around its neck as seen on a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia September 20, 2016. Residents suspect the tire was garbage thrown into the river before it became trapped around the crocodile's neck, reported Antara. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

A crocodile with a used motorcycle tire around its neck as seen on a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia September 20, 2016. Residents suspect the tire was garbage thrown into the river before it became trapped around the crocodile's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A crocodile with a used motorcycle tire around its neck as seen on a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia September 20, 2016. Residents suspect the tire was garbage thrown into the river before it became trapped around the crocodile's neck, reported Antara. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un supervises a demonstration of a new rocket engine for the geo-stationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center n this undated photo released September 20, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un supervises a demonstration of a new rocket engine for the geo-stationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center n this undated photo released September 20, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un supervises a demonstration of a new rocket engine for the geo-stationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center n this undated photo released September 20, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey, September 19, 2016. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS

A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey, September 19, 2016. Courtesy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey, September 19, 2016. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
7 / 24
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) Tatiana, 36-year-old and six months pregnant, sits next to gifts for the baby at a camp where the FARC will ratify a peace deal with the Colombian government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) Tatiana, 36-year-old and six months pregnant, sits next to gifts for the baby at a camp where the FARC will ratify a peace deal with the Colombian government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) Tatiana, 36-year-old and six months pregnant, sits next to gifts for the baby at a camp where the FARC will ratify a peace deal with the Colombian government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
8 / 24
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New...more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 24
Israeli soldiers from the navy take part in a combined drill with a helicopter squadron, practicing the evacuation of a wounded person to land from a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers from the navy take part in a combined drill with a helicopter squadron, practicing the evacuation of a wounded person to land from a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel September 19, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Israeli soldiers from the navy take part in a combined drill with a helicopter squadron, practicing the evacuation of a wounded person to land from a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a hotel in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a hotel in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a hotel in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 24
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 24
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
13 / 24
Cara Delevingne arrives for the presentation of the Burberry collection during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Cara Delevingne arrives for the presentation of the Burberry collection during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Cara Delevingne arrives for the presentation of the Burberry collection during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 24
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) playing volleyball at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) playing volleyball at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) playing volleyball at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
15 / 24
A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to help focus attention of the UN summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to...more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to help focus attention of the UN summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 24
A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awareness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awareness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awareness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
17 / 24
Geneva police forces remove Greenpeace activists during a demonstration against the trade agreements TTIP, CETA and TiSA in front of the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Geneva police forces remove Greenpeace activists during a demonstration against the trade agreements TTIP, CETA and TiSA in front of the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Geneva police forces remove Greenpeace activists during a demonstration against the trade agreements TTIP, CETA and TiSA in front of the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 24
Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in this photograph released September 20, 2016. Olivia Howitt/Courtesy of BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in this photograph released September 20, 2016. Olivia Howitt/Courtesy of BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in this photograph released September 20, 2016. Olivia Howitt/Courtesy of BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
21 / 24
Japan's Olympic wrestler Saori Yoshida (bottom L) and Para-triathlon athlete Mami Tani pose for photos during an opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics promotional event "Go for 2020 Street" in Tokyo's Nihonbashi shopping and business district, Japan, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Olympic wrestler Saori Yoshida (bottom L) and Para-triathlon athlete Mami Tani pose for photos during an opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics promotional event "Go for 2020 Street" in Tokyo's Nihonbashi shopping and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Japan's Olympic wrestler Saori Yoshida (bottom L) and Para-triathlon athlete Mami Tani pose for photos during an opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics promotional event "Go for 2020 Street" in Tokyo's Nihonbashi shopping and business district, Japan, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 24
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 24
Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast