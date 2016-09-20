A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to...more

A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to help focus attention of the UN summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

