The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September...more
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016....more
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
President Barack Obama shakes hands with the President of the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson and with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in...more
Emily Blunt poses as she arrives at the world premiere of "The Girl on the Train" at Leicester Square in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roosevelt, 24, who lost his hands in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), takes pictures with a camera at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia,...more
Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People and military cadets attend a Peace March to mark the International Day of Peace in Kiev, Ukraine, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf tries to open a water bottle with one hand injured at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing...more
Fashion fans pose outside the main catwalk venue during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Artisans dress up a 27-foot-long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organized by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya...more
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People dry crops on a farm in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Eight-year-old Stella poses with 'Portrait of an Unknown Lady' by Joan Carlile at Tate Britain in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
