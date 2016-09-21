Edition:
India
Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 8:30pm IST

The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
President Barack Obama shakes hands with the President of the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson and with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Barack Obama shakes hands with the President of the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson and with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with the President of the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson and with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emily Blunt poses as she arrives at the world premiere of "The Girl on the Train" at Leicester Square in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Emily Blunt poses as she arrives at the world premiere of "The Girl on the Train" at Leicester Square in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Emily Blunt poses as she arrives at the world premiere of "The Girl on the Train" at Leicester Square in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roosevelt, 24, who lost his hands in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), takes pictures with a camera at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Roosevelt, 24, who lost his hands in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), takes pictures with a camera at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Roosevelt, 24, who lost his hands in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), takes pictures with a camera at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People and military cadets attend a Peace March to mark the International Day of Peace in Kiev, Ukraine, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People and military cadets attend a Peace March to mark the International Day of Peace in Kiev, Ukraine, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People and military cadets attend a Peace March to mark the International Day of Peace in Kiev, Ukraine, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf tries to open a water bottle with one hand injured at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf tries to open a water bottle with one hand injured at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf tries to open a water bottle with one hand injured at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the split, court documents showed. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the split, court documents showed. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the split, court documents showed. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy
Fashion fans pose outside the main catwalk venue during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fashion fans pose outside the main catwalk venue during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Fashion fans pose outside the main catwalk venue during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Artisans dress up a 27-foot-long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organized by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organization in Chandigarh, India, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artisans dress up a 27-foot-long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long "Health Wealth and Happiness" carnival organized by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organization in Chandigarh, India, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Artisans dress up a 27-foot-long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organized by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organization in Chandigarh, India, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People dry crops on a farm in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People dry crops on a farm in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People dry crops on a farm in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Eight-year-old Stella poses with 'Portrait of an Unknown Lady' by Joan Carlile at Tate Britain in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Eight-year-old Stella poses with 'Portrait of an Unknown Lady' by Joan Carlile at Tate Britain in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Eight-year-old Stella poses with 'Portrait of an Unknown Lady' by Joan Carlile at Tate Britain in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
