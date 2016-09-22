Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 22, 2016 | 6:45pm IST

Editor's choice

Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
1 / 25
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 25
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) enjoy a party during a cultural event at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) enjoy a party during a cultural event at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/John...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) enjoy a party during a cultural event at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
3 / 25
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 25
An exhausted migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after she was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An exhausted migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after she was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
An exhausted migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after she was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 25
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
6 / 25
President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help spur him to victory, said Farage, one of the key architects of the popular uprising that saw Britons vote to leave the European Union in June. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help spur him to victory, said Farage, one of the key architects of the popular uprising that saw Britons vote to leave the European Union in June. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 25
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 25
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C), motioning to reporters to keep a safe distance with Staub Vice President Sandy Keplinger (L) and president Steve Staub (R), looks at machinery as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C), motioning to reporters to keep a safe distance with Staub Vice President Sandy Keplinger (L) and president Steve Staub (R), looks at machinery as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C), motioning to reporters to keep a safe distance with Staub Vice President Sandy Keplinger (L) and president Steve Staub (R), looks at machinery as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 25
Model Paris Hilton (C) presents a creation at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Paris Hilton (C) presents a creation at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Model Paris Hilton (C) presents a creation at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 25
A child looks through a window inside a camp for refugees and migrants in the Belgrade suburb of Krnjaca, Serbia, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child looks through a window inside a camp for refugees and migrants in the Belgrade suburb of Krnjaca, Serbia, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A child looks through a window inside a camp for refugees and migrants in the Belgrade suburb of Krnjaca, Serbia, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 25
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims after a migrant boat capsized, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims after a migrant boat capsized, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims after a migrant boat capsized, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
14 / 25
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 25
A Congolese woman cries for her husband, who according to witnesses was killed when security forces burned down the headquarters of the main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), in front of a UDPS office in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Congolese woman cries for her husband, who according to witnesses was killed when security forces burned down the headquarters of the main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), in front of a UDPS office in Kinshasa,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A Congolese woman cries for her husband, who according to witnesses was killed when security forces burned down the headquarters of the main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), in front of a UDPS office in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 25
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
17 / 25
People gather at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People gather at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People gather at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
18 / 25
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 25
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
20 / 25
People use an ATM machine at a shopping mall during a power outage that affected several areas in the country, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People use an ATM machine at a shopping mall during a power outage that affected several areas in the country, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People use an ATM machine at a shopping mall during a power outage that affected several areas in the country, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
21 / 25
Two king penguins and their chick stand in their enclosure in the zoo of Schoenbrunn in Vienna, Austria, September 21, 2016. Tiergarten Schoenbrunn/Daniel Zupanc/Handout via REUTERS

Two king penguins and their chick stand in their enclosure in the zoo of Schoenbrunn in Vienna, Austria, September 21, 2016. Tiergarten Schoenbrunn/Daniel Zupanc/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Two king penguins and their chick stand in their enclosure in the zoo of Schoenbrunn in Vienna, Austria, September 21, 2016. Tiergarten Schoenbrunn/Daniel Zupanc/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 25
A woman carries a bundle of jute for drying in a paddy field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A woman carries a bundle of jute for drying in a paddy field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A woman carries a bundle of jute for drying in a paddy field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
23 / 25
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 25
A bus with Syrian rebels and their families evacuating the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs is pictured after a local agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria, September 22, 2016. The graffiti on the sign reads in Arabic: "Assad or nobody, only Bashar." REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A bus with Syrian rebels and their families evacuating the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs is pictured after a local agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria, September 22, 2016. The graffiti on the sign...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A bus with Syrian rebels and their families evacuating the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs is pictured after a local agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria, September 22, 2016. The graffiti on the sign reads in Arabic: "Assad or nobody, only Bashar." REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast