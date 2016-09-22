Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help...more

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help spur him to victory, said Farage, one of the key architects of the popular uprising that saw Britons vote to leave the European Union in June. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close