Keith Scott looks over to police with hands by his sides just before he was shot four times by Charlotte police in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in this September 20, 2016 still image from video released by Charlotte police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...more

Keith Scott looks over to police with hands by his sides just before he was shot four times by Charlotte police in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in this September 20, 2016 still image from video released by Charlotte police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Close