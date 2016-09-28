Editor's Choice
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae in China's Shanxi Province. REUTERS/Wei Liang
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Palestinian fishermen collect their catch at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Timochenko shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia September 26, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Palestinian boys watch through a fence as militants of the Popular Resistance Committees take part in a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 26, 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Damage caused by rioters following the police shooting of Keith Scott is given a new face after Hyatt hotel manager Matt Allen sent out a message on social media for artists to come and paint their boarded up windows in Charlotte, North Carolina,...more
Britain's Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia, Canada, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A gallery assistant poses among work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Palestinian boy stands between militants of the Popular Resistance Committees during a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Puppets in the likeness of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump face-off as they pose for a photo after a mock Avenue Q sponsored debate in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 26,...more
Trader Daniel McNamee talks on the phone on the dealing floor of Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia, September 27, 2016, as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is displayed gesturing during the first presidential debate with...more
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A church choir performs during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016....more
A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif
A man clears notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Local children wade in the overflowing Lachlan River after heavy rain burst its banks with a natural disaster zone declared in the midwestern New South Wales town of Forbes, Australia, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama looks up as is honored in a blanketing ceremony before speaking at the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A rebel fighter of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade arranges weapons inside a warehouse in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ukrainian artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' from the series 'Five Elements of War', created in cooperation with her colleague Daniel Green and made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of...more
