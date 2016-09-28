Editor's Choice
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016....more
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members....more
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann
Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016....more
Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13,...more
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
