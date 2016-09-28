Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 28, 2016 | 5:10pm IST

Editor's Choice

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang
Close
1 / 24
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 24
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 24
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 24
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 24
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 24
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
8 / 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 24
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 24
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 24
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 24
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
14 / 24
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif
Close
15 / 24
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 24
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 24
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 24
A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 24
Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann

Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann
Close
21 / 24
Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 24
Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 24
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Sep 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Sep 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast