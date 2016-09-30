Editor's Choice

Edition:
Tears stream down the cheeks of the daughter of Alfred Olango while she is embraced by her mother after the loss of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, as the family gathers at a news conference in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A train car is pictured in an aerial photo inside the New Jersey Transit Hoboken Terminal following a train crash in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at an Iowa Democratic Party Early Vote campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Wang uses a mobile phone as she take a rest in her room at the accommodation where patients and their family members stay while seeking medical treatments in Beijing, China, June 23, 2016. Wang, who suffers from cervical cancer, came from Inner Mongolia to seek treatment at a specialist hospital in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
About 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Crew members push the car of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain for a change of tires before the Malaysian Grand Prix . REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A police officer walks in the middle of Indonesian union workers protesting against a government tax amnesty on their way to the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia September 29, 2016.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez is doused with champagne by a teammate after losing to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium but clinching their division with a Toronto Blue Jays loss. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A storm approaches as a man carries his son while walking in a park overlooking the central business district (CBD) of Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador 26, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Dancers attend a photocall for the new "THE ONE Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A Lebanese soldier carries his weapon as he stands on sandbags at an army post in the hills above the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria, Lebanon September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation undergo training before the upcoming battle to recapture Mosul in Diyala province, Iraq September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen prepares to deliver the semi-annual testimony on the "Federal Reserve's Supervision and Regulation of the Financial System" before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
