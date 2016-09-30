Editor's Choice
Tears stream down the cheeks of the daughter of Alfred Olango while she is embraced by her mother after the loss of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, as the family gathers at a news conference in San Diego, California, U.S....more
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath near the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at an Iowa Democratic Party Early Vote campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
President Barack Obama jokes with 2016 Olympic individual all-around gymnast Simone Arianne Biles before coming out to welcome U.S. Olympic and Paralympics teams at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte (2nd R) meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man rides his mountian bike on a trail atop Eggerberg mountain as the sun rises in the western Austrian village of Noesslach, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man wades through a flooded street in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. Picture taken September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Team Canada players celebrate after defeating Team Europe 2-1 in game two of the World Cup of Hockey final to win the hockey tournament at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests demanding free tertiary education appeared, Durban, South Africa, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, which is also called Shraadh or Pitru Paksha, in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman protests in the face of a police officer as people protest the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, by blocking traffic near the parking lot where Olango was shot in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 29, 2016....more
People wait to attend a tribute ceremony in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square, ahead of National Day marking the 67th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China, September 30, 2016....more
A man helps to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Courtney Conlogue of the U.S. surfs during the women's World Surf League (WSL) championship at Guincho beach in Cascais, Portugal September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A member of the gallery stands inside a piece called "Passage", by artist Antony Gormley, which forms part of an exhibition entitled "Fit", at the White Cube gallery in London, Britain September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Wang uses a mobile phone as she take a rest in her room at the accommodation where patients and their family members stay while seeking medical treatments in Beijing, China, June 23, 2016. Wang, who suffers from cervical cancer, came from Inner...more
Rescue workers lift a piece of collapsed building at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A unicorn mock-up, mascot of Vienna's Neos party, is being pulled along a street in Vienna, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
