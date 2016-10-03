Editor's Choice

Edition:
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Audience members listen as Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A migrant reacts near French riot police during a protest near the area called the "jungle" where they live in Calais, France, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Venezuelan-born former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who was the subject of criticism over Twitter by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is surrounded by media as she arrives at the Metropolitan Fashion Week's Closing Gala & Awards Show at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, U.S. October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
An Afghan refugee girl returning from Pakistan looks on after she arrives at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration centre in Kabul, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "NO" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A minaret of a mosque is pictured during sunset on the first day of the New Islamic Hijri year 1438 in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Bavarian farmers load their cows on a boat before they drive over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Phil Mickelson of the United States celebrates winning the Ryder Cup during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man holds a hen as he attends a mass at the St Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, in Nice, France October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A TV is left on the ground as it is transported to a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Fans shield their eyes from the sun as they watch the Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City. Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A bus is pictured after it was set on fire during violent disturbances ahead of municipal elections in Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A pro-EU painted van is parked in south London, Britain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
An Islamic State school entrance is pictured in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman who said she was injured by a police projectile Thursday night stands for a portrait after a protest over the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police on Tuesday, after the release of two video tapes of the shooting in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A Thai worker walks on wires as he deploys a net over a greenhouse in Nir Etzion near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
