Editor's Choice

A woman who said she was injured by a police projectile Thursday night stands for a portrait after a protest over the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police on Tuesday, after the release of two video tapes of the shooting in El...more

A woman who said she was injured by a police projectile Thursday night stands for a portrait after a protest over the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police on Tuesday, after the release of two video tapes of the shooting in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close