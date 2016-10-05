Editor's Choice

Edition:
Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Mike Pence discusses an issue with Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Audience members listen as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
