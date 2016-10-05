Editor's Choice
Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mike Pence discusses an issue with Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in...more
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Audience members listen as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of...more
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.