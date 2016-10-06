Editor's Choice

Edition:
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
1 / 32
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
2 / 32
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
3 / 32
Donald Trump hugs a student after receiving a bible as a gift during a campaign visit to the International Church of Las Vegas and the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump hugs a student after receiving a bible as a gift during a campaign visit to the International Church of Las Vegas and the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Donald Trump hugs a student after receiving a bible as a gift during a campaign visit to the International Church of Las Vegas and the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
4 / 32
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Xiong Ying as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Heaven Gaia during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Xiong Ying as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Heaven Gaia during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Xiong Ying as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Heaven Gaia during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
5 / 32
A girl walks on a tree damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks on a tree damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A girl walks on a tree damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
6 / 32
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
7 / 32
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
8 / 32
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
9 / 32
A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2016. The man died upon arrival at the hospital, according to police. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2016. The man died upon arrival at the hospital, according to police. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
10 / 32
Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
11 / 32
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
12 / 32
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
13 / 32
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
14 / 32
Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
15 / 32
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
16 / 32
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
17 / 32
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
18 / 32
Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
19 / 32
Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters
20 / 32
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
21 / 32
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
22 / 32
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
23 / 32
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
24 / 32
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25 / 32
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
26 / 32
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
27 / 32
Actors dressed as a 'Yeti' ride aboard a tour bus during a promotional event for Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actors dressed as a 'Yeti' ride aboard a tour bus during a promotional event for Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actors dressed as a 'Yeti' ride aboard a tour bus during a promotional event for Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
28 / 32
A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
29 / 32
Nurses at Bolan Medical Hospital morgue tend to a dead woman's body (L) as others talk, after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Quetta, Pakistan October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Nurses at Bolan Medical Hospital morgue tend to a dead woman's body (L) as others talk, after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Quetta, Pakistan October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nurses at Bolan Medical Hospital morgue tend to a dead woman's body (L) as others talk, after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Quetta, Pakistan October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
30 / 32
Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
31 / 32
People run way from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People run way from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People run way from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
32 / 32
