Editor's Choice

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines,...more
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hugs a student after receiving a bible as a gift during a campaign visit to the International Church of Las Vegas and the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016....more
Rapper Worms-T poses for a picture with friends from the "La Rue La Vraie" (The Real Street) crew on a staircase in the Cite Raymond Queneau in Pantin, France, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 3, 2016.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Xiong Ying as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Heaven Gaia during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The sun sets over Aleppo as seen from rebel-held part of the city, Syria October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Caro Gonzales of Olympia, Washington, prays in front of police during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline between the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, U.S., October 5,...more
A girl walks on a tree damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Queen Mathilde of Belgium poses next to the painting "La decalcomanie, 1966" (Decalcomania) as she visits the exhibition "La trahison des images" (The Treachery of Images) on Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte (1898-1967) at the Centre Pompidou...more
Boys stand by a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the roof of their school last year, as schools open this week in Sanaa, the capital of war-torn Yemen October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The New Shepard booster rocket, owned by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin, is shown at the moment of separation during the escape module testing in Culberson County, West Texas, U.S., October 5, 2016. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS
People walk in a flooded area after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Afghan man removes glasses from his apartment at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Destroyed desks are seen in a school after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Downtown Miami is pictured in this aerial photo as clouds begin to form in advance of Hurricane Matthew in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man reads updates about Hurricane Matthew on his smartphone as he takes shelter in a ballroom of the Melia Hotel overnight in Nassau, Bahamas October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
