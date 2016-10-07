Editor's Choice

Edition:
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An artwork featuring the image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with the letters D U and the number 3, a word play on the President's surname "DU30", is seen on a rice paddy in Los Banos city, Laguna province, south of Manila October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A KFC sign damaged by Hurricane Matthew is supported by utility lines on Carmichael Road in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of the police SWAT team stand guard near residents who were rounded up, after police sources and local media reported that people were killed during a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

People listen to an update on Hurricane Matthew after speding a night on beach chairs in a ballroom at the Melia Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A beachgoer photographs the waves as a band of Hurricane Matthew arrives in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Mannequins are exploded during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People walk near an over-crowded graveyard in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Shelves that held water bottles sit empty at a supermarket before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in South Daytona, Florida, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A banner with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs from the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2016 in a picture provided by Kathryn Peters. Kathryn Peters/Handout via Reuters

A still image taken from video shows a man, believed to be UK Independence Party (UKIP) Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Steven Woolfe, face down on a floor at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/ITV News via Reuters

Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaign in favour of Donald Trump, near the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Ariel October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Jill Biden (2nd R), wife of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, waves near Josefina Vidal (R), director of U.S. affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, upon her arrival at Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents of Charleston occupy a school hallway at a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in North Charleston, South Carolina October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Brazil's Neymar injured during the match with Bolivia at Dunas Arena Stadium, Natal, Brazil October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bill Simpson looks inside a fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex known as "SUE", before removing its forelimb to be used for research at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Makeshift stalls are seen submerged along river Ogun as it overflows its bank near a livestock market outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looks towards his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during the celebrations of the 43rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Homeowner Don Appell prepares to board up one of the windows at his home ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

