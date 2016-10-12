Editor's Choice

Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part...more

Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part of the Brazil Children's Day celebrations which is held on October 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close