Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 12, 2016 | 8:16am IST

Editor's Choice

Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 31
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 31
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
3 / 31
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 31
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 31
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
6 / 31
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 31
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
8 / 31
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 10,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 10,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 10,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 31
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 31
Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Fayetteville, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Fayetteville, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Fayetteville, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 31
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 31
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in 2016 ALDS playoff at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in 2016 ALDS playoff at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in 2016 ALDS playoff at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 31
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 31
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 31
A riot policeman attempts to detain a demonstrator during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A riot policeman attempts to detain a demonstrator during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A riot policeman attempts to detain a demonstrator during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 31
A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
17 / 31
Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 31
Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 31
A Jewish worshipper takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2016, Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish worshipper takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2016, Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A Jewish worshipper takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2016, Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 31
Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part of the Brazil Children's Day celebrations which is held on October 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part of the Brazil Children's Day celebrations which is held on October 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 31
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 31
People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 31
Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
24 / 31
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 31
Revellers take part in the 72nd Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revellers take part in the 72nd Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Revellers take part in the 72nd Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 31
Soap bubbles float past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Soap bubbles float past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Soap bubbles float past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 31
Riot police clash with demonstrators who gathered to commemorate last year's deadly suicide bombing near the main train station in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police clash with demonstrators who gathered to commemorate last year's deadly suicide bombing near the main train station in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Riot police clash with demonstrators who gathered to commemorate last year's deadly suicide bombing near the main train station in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
28 / 31
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
29 / 31
People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 31
A devotee sits with lit oil lamps on his shoulders while offering prayers during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee sits with lit oil lamps on his shoulders while offering prayers during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A devotee sits with lit oil lamps on his shoulders while offering prayers during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast