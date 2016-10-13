Editor's Choice
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa....more
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11,...more
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11,...more
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I...more
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.