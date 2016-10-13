Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 8:21am IST

Editor's Choice

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
Close
1 / 30
People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 30
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
3 / 30
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 30
Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 30
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 30
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 30
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 30
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 30
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
10 / 30
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 30
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
12 / 30
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 30
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 30
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 30
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 30
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
17 / 30
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 30
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
20 / 30
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
21 / 30
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
22 / 30
Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 30
Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
24 / 30
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 30
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
26 / 30
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 30
A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
28 / 30
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
29 / 30
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast