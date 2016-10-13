Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 5:15pm IST

Editor's Choice

People sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 24
Well-wishers weep as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Well-wishers weep as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Well-wishers weep as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 24
Parker Uzzell checks on his property with a kayak after the effects from Hurricane Matthew in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Parker Uzzell checks on his property with a kayak after the effects from Hurricane Matthew in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Parker Uzzell checks on his property with a kayak after the effects from Hurricane Matthew in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 24
A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 24
People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 24
A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 24
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 24
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 24
A woman holds out a Hillary Clinton doll as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman holds out a Hillary Clinton doll as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman holds out a Hillary Clinton doll as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 24
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
10 / 24
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 24
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 24
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through an opening in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through an opening in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through an opening in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
13 / 24
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 24
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 24
Haitian run away as a helicopter of US forces takes off after leaving food suplies for residents after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitian run away as a helicopter of US forces takes off after leaving food suplies for residents after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Haitian run away as a helicopter of US forces takes off after leaving food suplies for residents after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 24
Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 24
Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest growing major economy had affected life, Angmo replied: "The children here no longer care about the culture and they spend less time talking to each other. They spend their free time on laptops." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest growing major economy had affected life, Angmo replied: "The children here no longer care about the culture and they spend less time talking to each other. They spend their free time on laptops." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 24
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 24
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets people in Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets people in Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets people in Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 24
Members of the Hells Angels Switzerland, Turkey and the German city of Mannheim attend the funeral of Aygun Mucuk, shot president of the Giessen chapter of the Hells Angels in Giessen, Germany, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Members of the Hells Angels Switzerland, Turkey and the German city of Mannheim attend the funeral of Aygun Mucuk, shot president of the Giessen chapter of the Hells Angels in Giessen, Germany, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Members of the Hells Angels Switzerland, Turkey and the German city of Mannheim attend the funeral of Aygun Mucuk, shot president of the Giessen chapter of the Hells Angels in Giessen, Germany, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 24
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
22 / 24
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 24
An artisan repairs a tapestry at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An artisan repairs a tapestry at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
An artisan repairs a tapestry at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast