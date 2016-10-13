Editor's Choice

Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest...more

Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest growing major economy had affected life, Angmo replied: "The children here no longer care about the culture and they spend less time talking to each other. They spend their free time on laptops." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

