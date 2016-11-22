Edition:
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and got spread in more adjoining houses, in a residential locality in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Monaco players train in the fog ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A Rohingya Muslim man and his son cry after being caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while illegally crossing at a border check point in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy", sings inside the lobby at Trump Tower where U.S. President Elect Donald Trump lives in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
An injured boy receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Protesters hold candles during an anti-government rally in central Seoul, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
French politician Francois Fillon (C), member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, arrives inside his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Participants take a selfie after a nocturnal 5K color glow party run in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Miguel Angel, 46, from Guatemala poses for a photograph showing his stab wounds at the Jesus Buen Pastor shelter in Tapachula Chiapas, Mexico. Miguel had to stop his journey to the U.S. after he said he was mugged and stabbed in the city centre of Tapachula. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man touches a large Indonesian flag as he takes part in a rally against what organizers see as growing racial and religious intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority country, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A rescue worker prepares to move the remains of a carriage at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A view shows the damage inside a school after shelling by Syrian rebels on government-held western Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man with a mask poses for a portrait as he takes part in festivities in honour of patron saint San Jeronimo in Masaya city, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Youths, who according to pro-government forces were detained for fighting alongside Houthi fighters against them, are pictured after they were released, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top C) greets supporters as he arrives for his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in La Victoria, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather as they commemorate the Arbaeen, in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers won 24-9. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Actors Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt pose at a premiere of the film "Allied" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray is seen in action during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals in London. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
