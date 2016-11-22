Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 23, 2016 | 3:50am IST

Editor's choice

A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 29
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 29
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 29
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 29
Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 29
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 29
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house burning during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and spread to adjoining homes, in a residential locality in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house burning during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and spread to adjoining homes, in a residential locality in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house burning during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and spread to adjoining homes, in a residential locality in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 29
A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 29
A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 29
Russian President Vladimir Putin (1st row, C) attends a forum held by the All-Russian Popular Front group in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (1st row, C) attends a forum held by the All-Russian Popular Front group in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (1st row, C) attends a forum held by the All-Russian Popular Front group in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
10 / 29
Prince Harry tries to catch a bubble as he attends a charity event during his official visit in St. John's, Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Prince Harry tries to catch a bubble as he attends a charity event during his official visit in St. John's, Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Prince Harry tries to catch a bubble as he attends a charity event during his official visit in St. John's, Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 29
Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 29
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 29
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
14 / 29
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer

A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 29
A displaced man carries his daughter who died due to clashes as he flees from Islamic State militants of Tahrir neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced man carries his daughter who died due to clashes as he flees from Islamic State militants of Tahrir neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A displaced man carries his daughter who died due to clashes as he flees from Islamic State militants of Tahrir neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 29
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 29
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 29
A member of Islamic State militants is seen after he was arrested in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Islamic State militants is seen after he was arrested in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A member of Islamic State militants is seen after he was arrested in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 29
A Rohingya Muslim man and his son cry after being caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while illegally crossing at a border check point in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya Muslim man and his son cry after being caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while illegally crossing at a border check point in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A Rohingya Muslim man and his son cry after being caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while illegally crossing at a border check point in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 29
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 29
A security guard sits inside an ATM counter which has a notice displayed outside in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A security guard sits inside an ATM counter which has a notice displayed outside in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A security guard sits inside an ATM counter which has a notice displayed outside in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
22 / 29
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
23 / 29
Monaco players train in the fog ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham in La Turbie, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monaco players train in the fog ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham in La Turbie, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Monaco players train in the fog ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham in La Turbie, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 29
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tires in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tires in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tires in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
25 / 29
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
26 / 29
Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy", sings inside the lobby at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy", sings inside the lobby at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy", sings inside the lobby at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 29
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air...more

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
28 / 29
Boudhanath Stupa is seen through a window as butter lamps are offered during the opening of the stupa, which underwent renovation after suffering damage during the 2015 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Boudhanath Stupa is seen through a window as butter lamps are offered during the opening of the stupa, which underwent renovation after suffering damage during the 2015 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Boudhanath Stupa is seen through a window as butter lamps are offered during the opening of the stupa, which underwent renovation after suffering damage during the 2015 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast