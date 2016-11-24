Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 24, 2016 | 6:30am IST

Editor's choice

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 30
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria6. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria6. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria6. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 30
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 30
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 30
A volunteer helps inflate the Thomas the Tank Engine balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A volunteer helps inflate the Thomas the Tank Engine balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A volunteer helps inflate the Thomas the Tank Engine balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 30
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 30
A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
7 / 30
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 30
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 30
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 30
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 30
A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 30
A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 30
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 30
The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 30
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
16 / 30
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 30
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 30
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 30
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
20 / 30
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
21 / 30
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 30
A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 30
Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
24 / 30
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 30
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
Close
26 / 30
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
27 / 30
Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
28 / 30
A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Close
29 / 30
A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju

A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast