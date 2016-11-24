Editor's choice
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria6. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A volunteer helps inflate the Thomas the Tank Engine balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil....more
A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse,...more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev,...more
Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.