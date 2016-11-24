Editor's choice
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with policemen as they pour milk on a road to protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit...more
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Nigel Farage, the interim leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) holds a platter of Ferrero Rocher chocolates during a party in London, Britain. REUTERS/Guy Faulconbridge
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A bird flies above a paddock that has been ploughed on a farm located on the outskirts of the Tasmanian capital city of Launceston, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
MP Jo Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater and her mother and father Jean Leadbeater and Gordon Leadbeater embrace outside the Old Bailey courthouse after the conviction and sentencing of Thomas Mair for their daughter's murder, in London, Britain....more
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG, wears Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headset following the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Buddha head entwined within the roots of a tree is seen in the ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Rescue workers search the site where a power plant's cooling tower under construction collapsed, in Fengcheng, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Iraqi boy Jasim Abudllah Jasim, 13, who according to his family lost his leg in an air strike in Baiji, plays football in Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a giant panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A tourist is seen during the first November snowfall in 54 years in Tokyo, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions outside a Bank of Greece branch in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A firefighter tries to extinguish burning vehicles after an explosion outside the governor's office in the southern city of Adana, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
A model of a functioning human lung that can be used to simulate chronic diseases and their treatments is seen in the Brno University of Technology in Brno, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Members of the "Centre of Travelles" youth sports club train on climbing bouldering walls at a rock climbing gym in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel loads wood into a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site, in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
