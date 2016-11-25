Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 6:55pm IST

Editor's choice

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands inside her family tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands inside her family tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands inside her family tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 24
A protester cries while watching a demonstration on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester cries while watching a demonstration on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A protester cries while watching a demonstration on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 24
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 24
Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 24
A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 24
A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
6 / 24
A driver steers a lorry laden with bags of plastic bottles across a recycling yard at the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A driver steers a lorry laden with bags of plastic bottles across a recycling yard at the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A driver steers a lorry laden with bags of plastic bottles across a recycling yard at the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 24
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 24
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
9 / 24
A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 24
Bryan Waite, a U.S. navy officer based in JSA area for U.N. command, high-fives children at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bryan Waite, a U.S. navy officer based in JSA area for U.N. command, high-fives children at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Bryan Waite, a U.S. navy officer based in JSA area for U.N. command, high-fives children at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 24
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 24
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 24
A woman holds a candle light and a slogan at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. The slogan reads, "Is this called a country?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman holds a candle light and a slogan at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. The slogan reads, "Is this called a country?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman holds a candle light and a slogan at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. The slogan reads, "Is this called a country?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 24
A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 24
People enter Macy's Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People enter Macy's Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People enter Macy's Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 24
A displaced woman who was injured in clashes and fleeing from Islamic State militants of Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A displaced woman who was injured in clashes and fleeing from Islamic State militants of Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A displaced woman who was injured in clashes and fleeing from Islamic State militants of Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
17 / 24
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 24
People look at the Po river in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

People look at the Po river in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People look at the Po river in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Close
19 / 24
Australian Senator and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson (R) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she touches a piece of coral while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef near Great Keppel Island in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Australian Senator and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson (R) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she touches a piece of coral while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef near Great Keppel Island in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan...more

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Australian Senator and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson (R) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she touches a piece of coral while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef near Great Keppel Island in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Tarah Kayne and Daniel O Shea of the U.S. compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tarah Kayne and Daniel O Shea of the U.S. compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Tarah Kayne and Daniel O Shea of the U.S. compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 24
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
22 / 24
Post-destruction satellite imagery of Kyet Yoe Pyin Village, Maungdaw District, Myanmar, recorded on November 10, 2016. Copyright 2016 Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Post-destruction satellite imagery of Kyet Yoe Pyin Village, Maungdaw District, Myanmar, recorded on November 10, 2016. Copyright 2016 Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Post-destruction satellite imagery of Kyet Yoe Pyin Village, Maungdaw District, Myanmar, recorded on November 10, 2016. Copyright 2016 Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Macedonian Army personnel patrol near the razor wire fence at the border with Greece, in Gevgelija, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonian Army personnel patrol near the razor wire fence at the border with Greece, in Gevgelija, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Macedonian Army personnel patrol near the razor wire fence at the border with Greece, in Gevgelija, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast