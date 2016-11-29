Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 10:15am IST

Editor's Choice

A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS

A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 28
A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 28
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 28
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby at Trump Tower in New Yor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby at Trump Tower in New Yor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby at Trump Tower in New Yor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 28
A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
5 / 28
Spectators react as a plane flies over them during the Vintage Air Rally at the Nairobi national park in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Spectators react as a plane flies over them during the Vintage Air Rally at the Nairobi national park in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Spectators react as a plane flies over them during the Vintage Air Rally at the Nairobi national park in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 28
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 28
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
8 / 28
An anti-Castro protester wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Cuba democracy now", is punched by a supporter of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An anti-Castro protester wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Cuba democracy now", is punched by a supporter of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
An anti-Castro protester wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Cuba democracy now", is punched by a supporter of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 28
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 28
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 28
A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
12 / 28
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 28
A participant plays a game on her phone as others watch during a break in a traditional Chinese opera competition at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A participant plays a game on her phone as others watch during a break in a traditional Chinese opera competition at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A participant plays a game on her phone as others watch during a break in a traditional Chinese opera competition at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 28
Marlon Mendez, 10, who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Marlon Mendez, 10, who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Marlon Mendez, 10, who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
15 / 28
A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
16 / 28
Argentina's Federico Delbonis and Juan Martin del Potro react after winning the final of the Davis Cup in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis and Juan Martin del Potro react after winning the final of the Davis Cup in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis and Juan Martin del Potro react after winning the final of the Davis Cup in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
17 / 28
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France. Fillon, a socially conservative free-marketeer, is to be the presidential candidate of the French centre-right in next year's election, according to partial results of a primaries' second-round vote showed on Sunday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France. Fillon, a socially...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France. Fillon, a socially conservative free-marketeer, is to be the presidential candidate of the French centre-right in next year's election, according to partial results of a primaries' second-round vote showed on Sunday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 28
Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 28
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Close
20 / 28
Policemen search for water pipes inside a cafe during a raid confiscating shisha water pipes in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Policemen search for water pipes inside a cafe during a raid confiscating shisha water pipes in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Policemen search for water pipes inside a cafe during a raid confiscating shisha water pipes in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
21 / 28
Visitors watch as members of a local winter swimmers club pour buckets of cold water over their daughters, 7-year-old Liza Broverman and 2-year-old Alisa Smagina during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Visitors watch as members of a local winter swimmers club pour buckets of cold water over their daughters, 7-year-old Liza Broverman and 2-year-old Alisa Smagina during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Visitors watch as members of a local winter swimmers club pour buckets of cold water over their daughters, 7-year-old Liza Broverman and 2-year-old Alisa Smagina during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
22 / 28
Actors Ma Sichun (L) and Zhou Dongyu pose backstage after both won the Best Leading Actress award for their movie �Soul Mate" at the 53rd Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Actors Ma Sichun (L) and Zhou Dongyu pose backstage after both won the Best Leading Actress award for their movie �Soul Mate" at the 53rd Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Actors Ma Sichun (L) and Zhou Dongyu pose backstage after both won the Best Leading Actress award for their movie �Soul Mate" at the 53rd Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 28
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo scores their first goal against Leicester City. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo scores their first goal against Leicester City. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo scores their first goal against Leicester City. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Close
24 / 28
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in London, Britain. A collection of punk music memorabilia went up in flames on Saturday in a protest meant to highlight how the genre has been subsumed into the cultural establishment. Joe Corre set fire to his collection - which he valued at 5 million pounds - of punk-era clothes and paraphernalia from the side of a boat on the River Thames, London. Corre organised the protest to oppose a year-long festival called Punk London created to celebrate 40 years of punk culture, supported by establishment bodies like the Mayor of London, the British Council and major record label Universal Music. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in London, Britain. A collection of punk music memorabilia went up in flames on Saturday in a protest meant to highlight how the genre has been subsumed into the cultural establishment. Joe Corre set fire to his collection - which he valued at 5 million pounds - of punk-era clothes and paraphernalia from the side of a boat on the River Thames, London. Corre organised the protest to oppose a year-long festival called Punk London created to celebrate 40 years of punk culture, supported by establishment bodies like the Mayor of London, the British Council and major record label Universal Music. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 28
People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
26 / 28
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 leaves contrails over the sky above Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 leaves contrails over the sky above Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 leaves contrails over the sky above Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 28
A family wait to release their lanterns as people gather to release floating lights in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A family wait to release their lanterns as people gather to release floating lights in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A family wait to release their lanterns as people gather to release floating lights in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast