Editor's Choice
A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS
A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby at Trump Tower in New Yor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Spectators react as a plane flies over them during the Vintage Air Rally at the Nairobi national park in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An anti-Castro protester wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Cuba democracy now", is punched by a supporter of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A participant plays a game on her phone as others watch during a break in a traditional Chinese opera competition at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Marlon Mendez, 10, who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Argentina's Federico Delbonis and Juan Martin del Potro react after winning the final of the Davis Cup in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France. Fillon, a socially...more
Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Policemen search for water pipes inside a cafe during a raid confiscating shisha water pipes in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Visitors watch as members of a local winter swimmers club pour buckets of cold water over their daughters, 7-year-old Liza Broverman and 2-year-old Alisa Smagina during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature...more
Actors Ma Sichun (L) and Zhou Dongyu pose backstage after both won the Best Leading Actress award for their movie �Soul Mate" at the 53rd Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo scores their first goal against Leicester City. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in...more
People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 leaves contrails over the sky above Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family wait to release their lanterns as people gather to release floating lights in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
