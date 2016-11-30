Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 7:31am IST

Editor's Choice

Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with Mitt Romney and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with Mitt Romney and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with Mitt Romney and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 32
Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
2 / 32
Anti-government demonstrators gesture atop a press car of Tv Record as they attend a demonstration against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators gesture atop a press car of Tv Record as they attend a demonstration against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators gesture atop a press car of Tv Record as they attend a demonstration against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
3 / 32
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
4 / 32
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 32
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
6 / 32
Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 32
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 32
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 32
A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS

A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 32
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 32
Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO

Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO
Close
12 / 32
An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher
Close
13 / 32
Tourists visit a former GDR border watchtower which is fitted with a Santa Claus hat near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Tourists visit a former GDR border watchtower which is fitted with a Santa Claus hat near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Tourists visit a former GDR border watchtower which is fitted with a Santa Claus hat near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 32
A police woman tries to detain an activist of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against what organisers say is the trafficking of children, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A police woman tries to detain an activist of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against what organisers say is the trafficking of children, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A police woman tries to detain an activist of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against what organisers say is the trafficking of children, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 32
Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 32
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 32
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 32
A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
19 / 32
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 32
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 32
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 32
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
23 / 32
People wait on line in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait on line in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait on line in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 32
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
25 / 32
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
26 / 32
Oil lamps offered by devotees illuminate the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Oil lamps offered by devotees illuminate the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Oil lamps offered by devotees illuminate the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
27 / 32
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 32
Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Kevin Stankiewicz for The Lantern/Handout via REUTERS

Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Kevin Stankiewicz for The Lantern/Handout via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Kevin Stankiewicz for The Lantern/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 32
A soldier looks from an armoured vehicle during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier looks from an armoured vehicle during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A soldier looks from an armoured vehicle during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
30 / 32
Snowmakers of the Verbier ski resort check the artificial snow making machine in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Snowmakers of the Verbier ski resort check the artificial snow making machine in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Snowmakers of the Verbier ski resort check the artificial snow making machine in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
31 / 32
Soldiers wait to reach Revolution Square to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Soldiers wait to reach Revolution Square to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Soldiers wait to reach Revolution Square to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast