A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces gestures in military vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Security guards hold a protester as they remove a group from the House of Representatives after they began chanting slogans regarding the offshore detention of asylum seekers during Question Time in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas...more
The caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro pass along a highway on the way to the eastern city of Santiago, in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Riot police use pepper sprays to disperse demonstrators during a protest against a fire in a dormitory that killed 11 people in the southern city of Adana, in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence gestures to reporters during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Blood is seen on the face of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney after sustaining a injury as referee Mike Jones gestures during their EFL Cup Quarter Final versus West Ham at Old Trafford. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Protesters march through uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, following the decision of the district attorney not to press criminal charges against police in the shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, reacts to a move from Sergey Karjakin of Russia during the first game of their rapid chess tie-breaker match, at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Belgian army Special Forces are seen during the Black Blade military exercise involving several European Union countries and organized by the European Defence Agency at Florennes airbase, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry an injured man from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Walker a seven year old polar bear shakes water from his fur as emerges from the icy pond at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Kingussie, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) opposition alliance presidential candidate Adama Barrow attend a campaign rally in Buffer zone, Gambia. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
Military vehicles of the Iraqi army take part in a military operation against Islamic State militants in Qaryat Shayyalah Al Imam, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016....more
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager gestures as he testifies in his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near...more
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Trucks loaded with tree trunks are burned by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State,...more
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower (L), the Hotel des Invalides (R) and rooftops at night in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul,...more
Protesters look out of an LAPD bus after being arrested whle calling for a minimum wage of $15 an hour during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Haye and Tony Bellew go head to head after the press conference. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Killed cats are seen placed at a pool in a cat slaughtering spot as a legal enforcement team takes down the spot, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local reports, Huang Pingfu, owner of a cat slaughtering spot, sold cat meat to...more
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of the National Ballet of China perform The Peony Pavilion as part of the Out of Asia 2 season showcasing Asian art at Sadler's Wells theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
