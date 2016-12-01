Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Thu Dec 1, 2016

Syrians who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Security guards hold a protester as they remove a group from the House of Representatives after they began chanting slogans regarding the offshore detention of asylum seekers during Question Time in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An Iraqi soldier carries a boy, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, into a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators perform in front of burning barricades as they attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Protesters march through uptown Charlotte, North Carolina following the decision of the district attorney not to press criminal charges against police in the shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, reacts to a move from Sergey Karjakin of Russia during the first game of their rapid chess tie-breaker match, at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Debaga camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Walker a seven year old polar bear shakes water from his fur as emerges from the icy pond at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Kingussie, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Riot police use pepper sprays to disperse demonstrators during a protest against a fire in a dormitory that killed 11 people in the southern city of Adana, in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid makes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gestures in military vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Vice President-elect Mike Pence gestures to reporters during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A policeman opens a coffin's lid before placing in his colleagues killed after Uganda security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu last Sunday, in Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A vendor looks on as he walks along a main road to sell balloon baby toys in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) opposition alliance presidential candidate Adama Barrow attend a campaign rally in Buffer zone, Gambia. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A military vehicle transports the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A fire casts light on Syrians who have evacuated from eastern Aleppo, as they have a meal in a shelter with a riddled wall in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
