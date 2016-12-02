Editor's Choice

Edition:
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Passengers check their mobiles as garbage is accumulated during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Iraqi woman holds her son as she flees the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cuddle together as they participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Sisters await the arrival of the caravan carrying the late Cuban President Fidel Castro's ashes in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks for Islamic State militants through a hole in a wall as forces advance against the militants' holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A group of veterans confront police on Backwater Bridge during ongoing demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Pedestrians look at their mobile phones near Brick Lane in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Protesters shout from a police truck following a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Ukrainian missile complexes launch medium range guided missiles during military drills in southern Kherson region bordering Crimea, Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon arriving in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
The Kelpies, two 30-meter-high stainless-plate horse-head sculptures by Andy Scott are lit in red to mark world aids day in Falkirk, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Houthi rebels parade during a rally held to mobilize fighters for battles against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Debaga camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Muhammad Ali's fight worn gloves when he defeated Oscar Bonavena are displayed by Julien's Auctions in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Britain's Prince Harry takes an HIV test alongside singer Rihanna to highlight World AIDS Day in Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Antonio Miller/Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS)/POOL

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is seen on his way out from the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Passengers check their mobiles as garbage is accumulated during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
