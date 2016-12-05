Editor's Choice

Edition:
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A pigeon flies over Parliament Square past the statue of Winston Churchill outside the Supreme Court on the first day of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Alexandrer Schultz of Germany walks on a wire across two of Mexico City's tallest buildings in Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes his position during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline in neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
President Barack Obama waves as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A skier dressed as Santa participates in a charity run down a slope at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Britain's Prince Harry visits Kaieteur Falls during an official visit in Guyana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Rachel Saxer embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Children that came back with their families to check their homes ride a pick-up truck near damaged buildings in government controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
AC Milan's Jose Ernesto Sosa in action against Leonardo Capezzi of Crotone. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, fight during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
A man that came back to inspect his home carries his belongings near damaged buildings in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
