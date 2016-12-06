Editor's Choice

Edition:
Veterans join activists in a march just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Veterans join activists in a march just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Defense attorneys Don McCune (L), Andy Savage and Miller Shealy surround former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager after a note was sent by the jury as they continue to deliberate at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Defense attorneys Don McCune (L), Andy Savage and Miller Shealy surround former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager after a note was sent by the jury as they continue to deliberate at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool
People attend a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
People attend a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
French adventurer Capitaine Remi Le Calvez dressed as a Santa Claus, starts a trip as a hitchhicker in Paris, France to travel to Rovaniemi in central Lapland, northern Finland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
French adventurer Capitaine Remi Le Calvez dressed as a Santa Claus, starts a trip as a hitchhicker in Paris, France to travel to Rovaniemi in central Lapland, northern Finland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Mourners hold up pictures of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights during a vigil to mark his birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Mourners hold up pictures of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights during a vigil to mark his birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on deck of HMS Oceanvin Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on deck of HMS Oceanvin Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, created by Israeli artist Itay Zalait as a political protest against Netanyahu, which was placed without official permission outside Tel Aviv's city hall, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, created by Israeli artist Itay Zalait as a political protest against Netanyahu, which was placed without official permission outside Tel Aviv's city hall, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
James Moriarty (R) gives a final salute to his son, U.S Army Staff Sergeant James Moriarty, during a full honors funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
James Moriarty (R) gives a final salute to his son, U.S Army Staff Sergeant James Moriarty, during a full honors funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Judy Scott is comforted by her son Rodney after a hung jury was announced in the trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager outside the Charleston County Courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Judy Scott is comforted by her son Rodney after a hung jury was announced in the trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager outside the Charleston County Courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former footballer Andy Woodward (R) consoles colleague Steve Walters at the launch of The Offside Trust, an independent group set up to support players and their families who have suffered abuse, in Manchester northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Former footballer Andy Woodward (R) consoles colleague Steve Walters at the launch of The Offside Trust, an independent group set up to support players and their families who have suffered abuse, in Manchester northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Men mourn the death of their relatives at a morgue after a fire erupted at a hotel early morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Men mourn the death of their relatives at a morgue after a fire erupted at a hotel early morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) arrives at Quirinale Presidential palace to talk with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) arrives at Quirinale Presidential palace to talk with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Danielle Boudreaux, 40, who knew Derick Ion Almena and his children and went to the Ghost Ship many times, cries a sidewalk memorial near the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Danielle Boudreaux, 40, who knew Derick Ion Almena and his children and went to the Ghost Ship many times, cries a sidewalk memorial near the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
