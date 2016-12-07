Editor's Choice

Edition:
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to fill fuel used for cooking and lighting, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to fill fuel used for cooking and lighting, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman who was released from Islamic State-held ground, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A woman who was released from Islamic State-held ground, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An archeologist looks at partial skeleton remains, with skull and bones, from an ancient burial area that was excavated at a building site in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An archeologist looks at partial skeleton remains, with skull and bones, from an ancient burial area that was excavated at a building site in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
President Robert Mugabe leaves after delivering his State Of the Nation address at Parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
President Robert Mugabe leaves after delivering his State Of the Nation address at Parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People cry as the body of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman is carried during her funeral procession in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
People cry as the body of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman is carried during her funeral procession in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tribesman holds a rifle as he leans out from the window of a car during a tribal gathering held to show support to the new government formed by Yemen's armed Houthi movement and its political allies, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A tribesman holds a rifle as he leans out from the window of a car during a tribal gathering held to show support to the new government formed by Yemen's armed Houthi movement and its political allies, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS
A woman holds a candle at a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A woman holds a candle at a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A civil servant throws a cone in a fire as he protests against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Fabio Texeira

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A civil servant throws a cone in a fire as he protests against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Fabio Texeira
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A child walks to an installation made from fallen leaves by college students, in shape of a sofa, to call for people's attention to environment protection, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A child walks to an installation made from fallen leaves by college students, in shape of a sofa, to call for people's attention to environment protection, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop the ruins of a house as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop the ruins of a house as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
President-elect Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A firefighter watches from the roof at the scene of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A firefighter watches from the roof at the scene of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young Afghan cyclist performs with a bicycle during an exercise on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A young Afghan cyclist performs with a bicycle during an exercise on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
