Editor's Choice

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold...more
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to fill fuel used for cooking and lighting, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman who was released from Islamic State-held ground, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An archeologist looks at partial skeleton remains, with skull and bones, from an ancient burial area that was excavated at a building site in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
President Robert Mugabe leaves after delivering his State Of the Nation address at Parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People cry as the body of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman is carried during her funeral procession in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tribesman holds a rifle as he leans out from the window of a car during a tribal gathering held to show support to the new government formed by Yemen's armed Houthi movement and its political allies, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS
A woman holds a candle at a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A civil servant throws a cone in a fire as he protests against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Fabio Texeira
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A child walks to an installation made from fallen leaves by college students, in shape of a sofa, to call for people's attention to environment protection, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop the ruins of a house as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
President-elect Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A firefighter watches from the roof at the scene of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young Afghan cyclist performs with a bicycle during an exercise on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
