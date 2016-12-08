Editor's Choice

Jiang Hui Be of China, a relative of some passengers examines debris suspected to be from a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, that went missing more than two years ago at the Sainte Marie island in the Analanjirofo...more

Jiang Hui Be of China, a relative of some passengers examines debris suspected to be from a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, that went missing more than two years ago at the Sainte Marie island in the Analanjirofo Region of Madagascar ahead of the searching of the country's beaches for debris from the missing plane. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo

