Editor's Choice

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Iraqi forces backed by tribal militias during battle to retake village from Islamic State on the eastern bank of the river Tigris Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A visitor and an employee dressed as Snegurochka (Snow Maiden), the granddaughter of Ded Moroz (Russian equivalent of Santa Claus), pose for a picture inside an upside down house, constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists and located at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
An injured woman walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Martin Castro, 87, half-brother of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, poses for a photograph at his home in Biran, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido T

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes, who was aboard the USS Utah when it was attacked, arrives at a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban jokingly makes a face before the Senate Judiciary Committee Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on the proposed deal between AT&T and Time Warner in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 43 foot high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Amanda Hartnell and Dermot Doherty on the European Repo Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomes Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of housing and urban development, in his office at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
The dead bodies of migrants that washed ashore are seen in body bags at a beach in the coastal town of Tajoura, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People dressed as Santa Claus and his elves stand on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a map featuring Australian homes at which to deliver gifts on Christmas day. BridgeClimb Sydney/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People survey the damage after dozens of buildings collapsed following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Ule Glee, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nunu Husien

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden meet with Vice President elect Mike Pence and Karen Pence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus as a silent protester holds a placard at an event not sanctioned by the school, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling show their hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Jiang Hui Be of China, a relative of some passengers examines debris suspected to be from a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, that went missing more than two years ago at the Sainte Marie island in the Analanjirofo Region of Madagascar ahead of the searching of the country's beaches for debris from the missing plane. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Chicago Police officers salute Officer Michael Walters and his explosives detection canine "Bob" as they arrive at the Niles Veterinary Hospital where the dog is to be humanely euthanized after being diagnosed with brain cancer in Niles, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in stronghold of presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kibi. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Policemen present to the media Muhammad Umao-as, a third suspect in a foiled bomb attack plot against the U.S. Embassy in Manila on November 28, in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
