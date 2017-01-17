Editor's choice
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio...more
Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A group of cross-country skiers enjoy a cold and sunny winter's day at the Champ du Feu near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district of Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A visitor feeds a food pellet to a giraffe in the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ariel Dumas, 34, carries out a wax figure of President Zachary Taylor after purchasing it from an auction of the Hall of Presidents Museum, which closed in November, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A military band passes stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Melania (L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a rehearsal for the inauguration on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. From...more
A man covers his head walks on a hilltop on a snowy day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Visitors look at a digital installation which is a part of "Dance! Art Exhibition, Learn & Play!" by Japanese group teamLab in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) takes part in a military drill in Charallave, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen smiles from her motorcade as she leaves to a meeting at Twitter during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People demonstrate for the Affordable Care Act and against Donald Trump during the First Stand Rally in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People fish for trout through holes in a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
A mourner leans on a coffin during the funeral of the victims of the Russian Defence Ministry TU-154 plane crash at a military ceremony outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka goes to check on Slovakia's Martin Klizan after hitting him with the ball during their Men's singles first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (L) talks to Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Vo Van Tam, 70, second from right, who was a former Viet Cong guerrilla, who took part in the attack on Kerry's Swift Boat on February 28, 1969, while on a tour of the region in the Mekong River Delta,...more
A general view shows the congress center of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chano-cha punchs during the Children's Day celebration at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Empty seats are seen at the National Mall during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
