Wed Jan 18, 2017

A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district of Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III, an American human rights advocate, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
An inmate is pictured on a roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, is pictured at Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A cross-country skier enjoys a cold and sunny winter's day at the Champ du Feu near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
An officer checks the alignment of the honor guard before a welcoming ceremony for Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man looks up as passengers sleep in a train from Xinjiang to Shanghai, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Afghan boys play in the snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A view shows the inside of the Blue Parrot nightclub after a gunman opened fire early Monday outside the venue, killing several people and injuring others during a BPM electronic music festival, according to a statement of the organizers, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Marki Ash of Brainerd High School's dance team prepares for the annual parade to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A street artist performs during the VIII International Street Art Festival in the colonial city of Granada, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A great grey shrike grabs a mouse in a field near the village of Vasilkova, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
President Barack Obama holds up a lifetime ticket from Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts as he welcomes the MLB champions Chicago Cubs baseball team at the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian youth Qusai Al-Amour, who Israeli and Palestinian officials said was shot dead by Israeli border police during a clash with protesters on Monday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Tuqu near Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A museum worker fixes the hair of a life-sized wax statue of President-elect Donald Trump during an unveiling ceremony at Madrid's wax museum in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal sweats as he prepares to serve during his men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayer in the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A fisherman sits on an ice-covered bay of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 35 degrees Celsius (minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
