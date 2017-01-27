Edition:
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighboring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A villager is seen carrying his belongings next to a car along a street, after evicting his house during a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (Snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A wall with names of Polish victims is seen after it was vandalized at the memorial where more than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried between 1937 and 1941 during the period of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression, near the village of Bykovnya outside Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A RAF Typhoon monitors Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters, in this photograph released in London on January 25, 2017. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2017/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Female members of Palestinian National Security Forces take part in a graduation ceremony for young Palestinians who participated in a military training program, in the West Bank city of Jericho. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A firefighter covers a baby with a mask next to his mother during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Flowers lay at a bronze sculpture depicting actress Mary Tyler Moore from the opening credits of the television sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Model Coco Rocha presents a wedding dress creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A woman and a boy take a picture in a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th Congressional District Cathy McMorris Rodgers and U.S. Senator from South Dakota John Thune (L-R) address the media during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Percy Maimela, a self taught artist, puts finishing touches to a portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama which he draws using salt, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
