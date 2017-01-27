Editor's Choice
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of...more
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Edgar Su
Actor Ryan Gosling (R) poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 26, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A worker chats with residents at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of East Libyan forces slaughter camels as they celebrate after taking control of Ganfouda district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
President Donald Trump is greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibition on Fiji at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia in Norwich, eastern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People hug while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Sweat drips as Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve during his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town...more
