Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2017 | 1:35am IST

Editor's Choice

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
1 / 24
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 24
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 24
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 24
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 24
Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 24
Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
7 / 24
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 24
A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 24
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 24
A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Close
11 / 24
Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 24
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 24
A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 24
A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 24
An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 24
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 24
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 24
Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 24
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 24
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 24
People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 24
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2017
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jan 2017
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jan 2017
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast