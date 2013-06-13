Editor's choice
A boy sitting in a vehicle covers his ears as members of the military fire cannons for a traditional 21-gun salute during the 115th Independence Day celebration in Manila, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy sitting in a vehicle covers his ears as members of the military fire cannons for a traditional 21-gun salute during the 115th Independence Day celebration in Manila, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides
Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides
Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A picture shows a broken dam built to contain the swollen Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows a broken dam built to contain the swollen Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
General Keith Alexander, commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, arrives at the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Cybersecurity: Preparing for and Responding to...more
General Keith Alexander, commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, arrives at the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Cybersecurity: Preparing for and Responding to the Enduring Threat, on Capitol Hill, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, June 12, 2013. The flying bicycle, which was was created by Czech designers, is kept aloft by six electrically-powered propellers. REUTERS/Petr...more
Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, June 12, 2013. The flying bicycle, which was was created by Czech designers, is kept aloft by six electrically-powered propellers. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Visitors walk past the sculpture 'Le Corbusier (Bust)' by French artist Xavier Veilhan part of the exhibition "Architectones" at the MaMo art center in Marseille, June 12, 2013. The MaMo contemporary art center is installed on the restored rooftop...more
Visitors walk past the sculpture 'Le Corbusier (Bust)' by French artist Xavier Veilhan part of the exhibition "Architectones" at the MaMo art center in Marseille, June 12, 2013. The MaMo contemporary art center is installed on the restored rooftop terrace of Le Corbusier's 1947 Cite Radieuse (Radiant City) and created by French designer Ora-Ito. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An illustration picture shows a projection of text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An illustration picture shows a projection of text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green and Matt Bonner stop Miami Heat's Chris Andersen from scoring during Game 3 of their NBA Finals playoff in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/ Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green and Matt Bonner stop Miami Heat's Chris Andersen from scoring during Game 3 of their NBA Finals playoff in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/ Pool
A North Korean soldier uses binoculars inside a guard tower as a woman works on a grassland on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier uses binoculars inside a guard tower as a woman works on a grassland on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Protesters light flares during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters light flares during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women...more
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. Picture taken June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (PAKISTAN - Tags: MILITARY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Russia's Andrey Garbuzov (L) and Andrey Polivalov (R) tackle Emerging Italy's Simone Ragusi during their IRB Nations Cup rugby match in Bucharest June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)
Russia's Andrey Garbuzov (L) and Andrey Polivalov (R) tackle Emerging Italy's Simone Ragusi during their IRB Nations Cup rugby match in Bucharest June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)
Family members grieve by the casket of Aquilla LaRhonda Al-Nisa Flood during her funeral at the Christian Pentecostal Church in Irvington, New Jersey June 12, 2013. Flood, a senior at Campus High School in East Orange, who was recently voted 2013...more
Family members grieve by the casket of Aquilla LaRhonda Al-Nisa Flood during her funeral at the Christian Pentecostal Church in Irvington, New Jersey June 12, 2013. Flood, a senior at Campus High School in East Orange, who was recently voted 2013 prom queen and scheduled to graduate Saturday until she was found shot to death inside her home on June 5th. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested and charged with murder according to NJ.com reports. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (21) heads after a corner shot during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (VENEZUELA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) more
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (21) heads after a corner shot during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (VENEZUELA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Boston Bruins' Daniel Paille (L) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Johnny Oduya during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY TPX...more
Boston Bruins' Daniel Paille (L) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Johnny Oduya during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Britain's Andy Murray hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against France's Nicolas Mahut at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) more
Britain's Andy Murray hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against France's Nicolas Mahut at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Riot police are seen in Istanbul's Taksim square late June 12, 2013. Turkey's ruling AK Party on Wednesday ordered protesters to leave Istanbul's central Gezi Park immediately and said it would consider holding a referendum on redevelopment plans...more
Riot police are seen in Istanbul's Taksim square late June 12, 2013. Turkey's ruling AK Party on Wednesday ordered protesters to leave Istanbul's central Gezi Park immediately and said it would consider holding a referendum on redevelopment plans which sparked almost two weeks of violent demonstrations. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (TURKEY - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A worker takes radiation readings on the window of a bus at the screening point of the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toshifumi...more
A worker takes radiation readings on the window of a bus at the screening point of the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Out best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best images from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.