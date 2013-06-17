Editor's choice
A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in their traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in their traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Italian supporters celebrate a goal by Italy's national soccer team player Andrea Pirlo against Mexico, as they watch a broadcast of the Confederations Cup Group A soccer match on a screen at a beach in Cesenatico, on the Adriatic seaside June 16,...more
Italian supporters celebrate a goal by Italy's national soccer team player Andrea Pirlo against Mexico, as they watch a broadcast of the Confederations Cup Group A soccer match on a screen at a beach in Cesenatico, on the Adriatic seaside June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Spain's Andres Iniesta (top) falls after being tackled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Spain's Andres Iniesta (top) falls after being tackled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man rows a boat on a river during a hazy morning in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rows a boat on a river during a hazy morning in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured protester is carried to an ambulance in central Istanbul, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured protester is carried to an ambulance in central Istanbul, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) makes a save in front of his teammates Sergio Busquets (16) and Jordi Alba (18) and Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June...more
Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) makes a save in front of his teammates Sergio Busquets (16) and Jordi Alba (18) and Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin take part in a ceremony to award the Russian Ushakov medal to Arctic convoy veterans in 10 Downing Street, central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin take part in a ceremony to award the Russian Ushakov medal to Arctic convoy veterans in 10 Downing Street, central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Youth spray water on each other on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. Some 250 people participated in a social media flash mob called "Water Battle". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Youth spray water on each other on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. Some 250 people participated in a social media flash mob called "Water Battle". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Riot police detain a demonstrator near the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. The soccer match between Mexico and Italy for the Confederations Cup was played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted...more
Riot police detain a demonstrator near the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. The soccer match between Mexico and Italy for the Confederations Cup was played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted outside Maracana Stadium protesters angry over the amount of public money being spent on staging the event and next year's World Cup. REUTERS/Luciana Whitaker
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (L) and Mexico's Javier Aquino fight for the ball during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (L) and Mexico's Javier Aquino fight for the ball during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Sergio Busquets during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Sergio Busquets during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London, June 16, 2013. Assange sought asylum in the embassy on June 19, 2012, in an attempt to avoid...more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London, June 16, 2013. Assange sought asylum in the embassy on June 19, 2012, in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington,...more
Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
China's Bao Yixin (R) and Cheng Shu compete against China's Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli during their women's doubles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
China's Bao Yixin (R) and Cheng Shu compete against China's Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli during their women's doubles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of the Methodist Church pray during a service dedicated to Nelson Mandela in Mqhekezweni, South Africa, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Members of the Methodist Church pray during a service dedicated to Nelson Mandela in Mqhekezweni, South Africa, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A riot policeman fires teargas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
A riot policeman fires teargas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire at a lard factory in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2013. According to local media, the cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties were reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire at a lard factory in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2013. According to local media, the cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties were reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Out best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.